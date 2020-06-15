More COVID-19 testing sites added

The testing sites at Walmart locations are scheduled to open on Wednesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Nine more testing sites for COVID-19 are scheduled to open this week at Walmart locations in Pennsylvania, according to a release from the state.

The release said Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the state to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites.

Beginning June 17, these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers.

The testing sites that will open on Wednesday include:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1887 Elmira St, Sayre, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2501 W State St, New Castle, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1566 W Main Street Ext, Grove City, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 980 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1169 South Main St, Mansfield, PA

In addition to these testing sites, UPMC Northwest opened a COVID-19 testing site in Venango County, where there is currently only one other testing site. The new site is located at 1671 Allegheny Blvd, Reno, PA, and is open each week, Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 1-833-559-7680.