More COVID-19 testing sites setting up in our area

Two new locations where you can get a coronavirus test will open Friday.
The state is opening five new coronavirus testing sites, including two in our area.

Drive-thru and indoor sites will open on Friday, December 18, in Luzerne, Montour, Franklin, Mercer, and Cambria Counties.

  • The site in Luzerne County is the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre, and it will provide drive-thru testing beginning Friday at noon.
  • The site in Montour County is the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds on Broadway Road near Danville, and it will provide indoor and drive-thru testing.

COVID-19 testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Friday, December 18 through Tuesday, December 22.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day, according to the Department of Health.

