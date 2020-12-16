More COVID-19 testing sites setting up in our area

Two new locations where you can get a coronavirus test will open Friday.

The state is opening five new coronavirus testing sites, including two in our area.

Drive-thru and indoor sites will open on Friday, December 18, in Luzerne, Montour, Franklin, Mercer, and Cambria Counties.

The site in Luzerne County is the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre, and it will provide drive-thru testing beginning Friday at noon.

The site in Montour County is the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds on Broadway Road near Danville, and it will provide indoor and drive-thru testing.

COVID-19 testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Friday, December 18 through Tuesday, December 22.