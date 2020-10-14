New coronavirus testing kits going to counties with rising numbers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Wednesday, the state began distributing the first allotment of 250,000 COVID-19 antigen test kits provided by the federal government to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified institutions across Pennsylvania.
Distribution is starting with Bradford, Centre, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Snyder Counties because of the recent high disease incidence rate in these areas, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The department anticipates receiving hundreds of thousands of tests over a number of weeks from the federal government and providing those kits to counties in need.
These test kits are separate from and in addition to the ones provided by the federal government directly to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes, and historically black colleges and universities.