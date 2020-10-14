New coronavirus testing kits going to counties with rising numbers

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the new testing kits Wednesday morning.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Wednesday, the state began distributing the first allotment of 250,000 COVID-19 antigen test kits provided by the federal government to Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified institutions across Pennsylvania.

Distribution is starting with Bradford, Centre, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Snyder Counties because of the recent high disease incidence rate in these areas, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Today the @GovernorTomWolf Administration began distributing the first allotment of 250,000 COVID-19 antigen test kits provided by the federal government to CLIA-certified institutions across Pennsylvania. Read more: https://t.co/7DN2ZUUiE2 pic.twitter.com/9zgxLP3h6e — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 14, 2020

The department anticipates receiving hundreds of thousands of tests over a number of weeks from the federal government and providing those kits to counties in need.