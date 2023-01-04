x
State update for COVID-19 – week of Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The Department of Health reports more than 15,719 new cases and 142 additional deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 15,719 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,246 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,431,861 as of Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
  • There were 142 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 49,034, according to the department.

