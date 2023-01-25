x
Coronavirus Numbers

State update for COVID-19 – week of Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Department of Health reports nearly 11,000 new cases and 235 additional deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 10,940 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 1,563 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,469,076 as of Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
  • There were 235 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 49,633, according to the department.

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.  

