State update for COVID-19 – week of Wednesday, December 28

The Department of Health reports more than 14,000 new cases and 136 deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 14,606 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,086 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,403,177 as of Wednesday, December 21.
  • There were 136 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 48,798, according to the department.

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

