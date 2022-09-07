State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, September 7

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.
- The department confirms 16,909 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,416 new cases per day.
- The statewide case total is 3,202,811 as of Wednesday, September 7.
- There were 115 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 46,831, according to the department.
Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
