State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, September 14

The Department of Health reports more than 17,000 new cases last week and 139 deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 17,506 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,501 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,220,317 as of Wednesday, September 14.
  • There were 139 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 46,970, according to the department.

