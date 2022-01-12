x
State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, November 30

The Department of Health reports more than 10,000 new cases and 116 deaths related to the coronavirus over the previous seven days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 10,730 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 1,533 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,360,797 as of Wednesday, November 30.
  • There were 116 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 48,387, according to the department.

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

