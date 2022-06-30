x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

State update for COVID-19 – Thursday, June 30

The Department of Health reports more than 18,000 new cases last week and 109 deaths related to the coronavirus over the last seven days.

More Videos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 18,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,700 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,006,257  as of Wednesday, June 29.
  • There were 109 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 45,657, according to the department.

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

Credit: WNEP

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Related Articles

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on YouTube.

Paid Advertisement