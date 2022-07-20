x
State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, July 20

The Department of Health reports more than 20,000 new cases last week and 98 deaths related to the coronavirus over the last seven days.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 20,240 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,891 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,058,316 as of Wednesday, July 20.
  • There were 98 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 46,047, according to the department.
Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

