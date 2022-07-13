x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, July 13

The Department of Health reports almost 20,000 new cases last week and 128 deaths related to the coronavirus over the last seven days.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 19,947 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,849 new cases per day.
  • The statewide case total is 3,038,076 as of Wednesday, July 13.
  • There were 128 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 45,949, according to the department.
Credit: WNEP

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Related Articles

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on YouTube.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, July 6