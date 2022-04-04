Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Monday, April 4

The Department of Health confirms 863 new cases and 3 new deaths related to the coronavirus over two days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 863 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,783,690 on Monday, April 4.

Note: The totals reported on Monday represent two days of data.

There were 3 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,316, according to the department.

