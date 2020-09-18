COVID-19 Update: 760 additional positive cases reported statewide

The state notes an increase of 21 new deaths related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 148,683 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, September 18.

There were 760 additional positive cases reported statewide.

There are 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The state announced Friday that testing sites for COVID-19 will be set up in Columbia and Centre Counties due to the increase in cases there.