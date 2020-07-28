x
COVID-19 update: State total tops 109,000 cases

The Department of Health reports 1,120 new cases statewide, including 35 in Luzerne County

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 109,384 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Tuesday, July 28.

There were 1,120 new cases reported statewide.

There are 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,857 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.