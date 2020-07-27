COVID-19 update: State reports more than 800 new coronavirus infections

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 108,264 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, July 27.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 108,264 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, July 27.

There were 839 new cases reported statewide.

There are 7,122 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/27/20 at 12:00 am):

• 839 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 108,264 total cases statewide

• 7,122 deaths statewide

• 1,042,424 patients tested negative to date



More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 27, 2020

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,042,424 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.