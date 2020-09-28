COVID-19 Update: 1,594 new cases reported over two days

The state now lists 8,107 COVID-19-related deaths.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 156,826 total coronavirus infections in the state on Monday, September 28.

There were 676 new cases, in addition to 918 new cases reported on Sunday, September 27 for a two-day total of 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, September 27, and 1 new deaths reported for Monday, September 28 for a total of 8,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.