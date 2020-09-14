COVID-19 Update: total positive cases top 145,000 in PA

The Department of Health notes 7 new deaths related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 145,063 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, September 14.

There were 638 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on September 13 and 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on September 14, bringing the statewide total to 145,063.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday, September 13, and 7 new deaths reported for Monday, September 14 for a total of 7,869 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.