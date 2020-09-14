COVID-19 Update: total positive cases top 145,000 in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 145,063 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, September 14.
There were 638 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on September 13 and 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on September 14, bringing the statewide total to 145,063.
There were no new deaths reported Sunday, September 13, and 7 new deaths reported for Monday, September 14 for a total of 7,869 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.