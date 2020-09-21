COVID-19 Update: 937 new cases reported over two days

The state now lists 8,004 COVID-19-related deaths.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 150,812 total coronavirus infections in the state on Monday, September 21.

There were 234 new cases, in addition to 733 new cases reported on Sunday, September 20 for a two-day total of 967 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

There were 25 new deaths reported Sunday, September 20, and 23 new deaths reported for Monday, September 21 for a total of 8,004 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.