Weekly state update of COVID-19 numbers - Wednesday, May 11

The Department of Health reports more than 21,000 new cases last week and 81 deaths related to the coronavirus over the last seven days.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

The department confirms 21,781 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,111.

The statewide case total is 2,849,663 on Wednesday, May 11.

There were 81 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,814, according to the department.

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.