x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

State update for COVID-19 – Wednesday, June 15

The Department of Health reports more than 20,000 new cases last week and 167 deaths related to the coronavirus over the last seven days.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

  • The department confirms 20,281 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 2,887.
  • The statewide case total is 2,975,031 on Wednesday, June 15.
  • There were 167 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 45,580, according to the department.
Credit: WNEP

Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Covid numbers coming down in PA