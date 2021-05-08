x
COVID-19 update: More than 1,700 new cases reported statewide

The Department of Health notes 7 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,731 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,232,185 on Thursday, August 5. 

There were 7 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,890 according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Several more counties in our area are now listed with "substantial" community transmission.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.