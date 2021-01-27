COVID-19 update: Deaths surpass 21,000 statewide

The Department of Health reports 5,874 new positive coronavirus cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 5,874 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 818,369 on Wednesday, January 27.

There were 222 new deaths reported for a total of 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

*The unusually high number of new cases in Luzerne County is the result of a delayed report from a lab, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.