COVID-19 update: more than 5,000 additional positive cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 5,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852 on Thursday, April 15.

There were 44 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 25,566 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

The Department of Health also said that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24 or until updated guidance is provided from the CDC and Food and the FDA.