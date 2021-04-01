COVID-19 update: 3,226 new positive cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 3,226 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 665,097 on Monday, January 4.

There were 66 new deaths reported for a total of 16,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

The Department of Health notes that case counts are atypically low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.