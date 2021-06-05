COVID-19 update: More than 2,400 new positive cases

The Department of Health confirms 57 new deaths related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,476 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,166,692 on Thursday, May 6.

N.B. One lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.

There were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 26,447 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.