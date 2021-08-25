COVID-19 update: More than 3,600 new cases statewide

The Department of Health is reporting 33 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,622 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Please note: a large file of 5,227 old test results dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania were included in this case count, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,286,426 on Wednesday, August 25.

There were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,131, according to the department.

