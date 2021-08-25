x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 3,600 new cases statewide

The Department of Health is reporting 33 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,622 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

Please note: a large file of 5,227 old test results dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania were included in this case count, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,286,426 on Wednesday, August 25.

There were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,131, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Credit: WNEP

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.