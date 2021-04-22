COVID-19 update: More than 4,100 additional positive cases

There were 52 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 25,879 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.