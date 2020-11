The death toll in PA tops 9,000, along with the highest daily total yet.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 227,985 total coronavirus infections in the state on Saturday, November 7.

The department is reporting 4,035 additional positive cases, the highest daily increase yet.

There are 9,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 40 new deaths reported.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.