COVID-19 update: 1,023 new positive cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,023 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687 on Monday, May 10.

That is the lowest number of daily new cases reported since October.

There were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 26,550 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.