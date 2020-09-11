COVID-19 update: 3,402 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 234,296 total coronavirus infections in the state on Monday, November 9.

The department is reporting 3,402 new cases, in addition to 2,909 new cases reported Sunday, November 8 for a two-day total of 6,311 additional positive cases.

As of 11:59 p.m., Saturday, November 8, there were five new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, November 9, there were four new deaths reported for a total of 9,024 deaths.