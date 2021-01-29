COVID-19 update: 9,643 additional positive cases

The Department of Health notes that more than 4,000 of today's cases come from specimens collected over a week ago.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 9,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 834,048 on Friday, January 29.

*Note that case counts today include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers; 4,052 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago.

There were 159 new deaths reported for a total of 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.