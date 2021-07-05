x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 2,900 new cases

The Department of Health reports 47 new deaths related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,169,678 on Friday, May 7.

N.B. One lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.

There were 47 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 26,494 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Credit: WNEP

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.