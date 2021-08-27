COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,500 new cases

The Department of Health is reporting 22 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,509 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,288,041 on Friday, August 27.

There were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,180, according to the state.

There are 1,722 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 476 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Aug. 26, 65.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.