The Department of Health notes 169 new deaths associated with the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 398,600 on Friday, December 4.

This is the highest daily increase of coronavirus cases.

There were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.