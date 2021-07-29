COVID-19 update: More than 1,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health notes 4 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,223,390 on Thursday, July 29.

That's the highest number of new positive tests in two months.

There were 4 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,842, according to the department.

