x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 1,000 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health notes 4 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,223,390 on Thursday, July 29. 

That's the highest number of new positive tests in two months.

There were 4 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,842, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Credit: WNEP

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.