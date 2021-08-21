COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,500 cases

The state added more than 3,500 coronavirus cases on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Saturday, August 21, 2021, there are 3,637 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,265,540 cases.

There were 16 new deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to coronavirus is 28,075.

On Saturday, the state announced that Sullivan County now has a substantial level of transmission of the coronavirus.

Montour County now has a moderate level of transmission.