COVID-19 update: State lists lowest number of new cases in over a year

The Department of Health lists 297 new positive cases, the lowest daily number since March 25, 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989 on Monday, June 7.

That's the lowest number of daily new cases since March of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 6 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,360 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

