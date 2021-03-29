COVID-19 update: Deaths surpass 25,000 statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268 on Monday, March 29.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 26, there were 33 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, there were 15 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 28, there were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19. according to the department.