x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: 2,854 additional positive cases

The Department of Health reports 26 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 846,078 on Monday, February 1.  

There were 26 new deaths reported for a total of 21,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Credit: WNEP
Credit: WNEP

The Department of Health noted that more than 1 million doses of the vaccines have been given in the state.

Credit: WNEP