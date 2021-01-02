COVID-19 update: 2,854 additional positive cases

The Department of Health reports 26 deaths related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 846,078 on Monday, February 1.

There were 26 new deaths reported for a total of 21,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The Department of Health noted that more than 1 million doses of the vaccines have been given in the state.