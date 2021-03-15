COVID-19 update: 1,388 additional positive cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,388 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 961,456 on Monday, March 15.

On Saturday, March 13, there were 13 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 14, there was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 24,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.