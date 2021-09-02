COVID-19 update: 3-day total of 11,309 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,504 new cases reported Monday, February 8 and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday, February 7 for a three-day total of 11,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 876,913.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 6, there were 71 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, there were 4 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 8, there were 149 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19.