COVID-19 update: More than 2,500 new cases over two days reported statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,560 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 1,237,956 on Monday, August 9.
There was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,903 according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.