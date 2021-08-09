x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: More than 2,500 new cases over two days reported statewide

The Department of Health notes 1 new death over two days in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 2,560 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 1,237,956 on Monday, August 9. 

There was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,903 according to the department.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.