COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,000 cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,010 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,415,049 on Monday, September 27.
There were ten new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.
The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 29,151, according to the department.
There are 2,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 660 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 26, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
