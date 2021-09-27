x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,000 cases

The Department of Health reports 10 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 3,010 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,415,049 on Monday, September 27.

There were ten new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. 

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 29,151, according to the department.

There are 2,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 660 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 

More data is available here.

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 26, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Related Articles