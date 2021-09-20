COVID-19 update: State adds more than 2,500 cases

The Department of Health confirms two new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 2,569 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,382,933 on Monday, September 20.

There were two new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,864, according to the department.

There are 2,337 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Sept. 19, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.