COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,000 cases

The Department of Health added two new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 3,150 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, September 13, bringing the statewide total to 1,350,719.

There were two new deaths attributed to coronavirus on Monday.

The statewide total of deaths attributed to coronavirus is 28,568.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.