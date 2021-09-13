x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update: State adds more than 3,000 cases

The Department of Health added two new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 3,150 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, September 13, bringing the statewide total to 1,350,719.  

There were two new deaths attributed to coronavirus on Monday. 

The statewide total of deaths attributed to coronavirus is 28,568.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Related Articles