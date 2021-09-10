COVID-19 update: More than 5,000 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 5,005 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,338,313 on Friday, September 10. The total of new cases is the highest since April 17.
There were 37 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,535, according to the department.
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.