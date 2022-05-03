COVID-19 Update - Tuesday, May 3

The Department of Health reports more than 2,100 new cases and 34 deaths related to the coronavirus statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 2,134 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,825,267 on Tuesday, May 3.

There were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,713, according to the department.

