Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, March 30

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,780,481 on Wednesday, March 30.

There were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,260, according to the department.

