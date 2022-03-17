x
COVID-19 update: More than 1,300 new cases reported in Pennsylvania

The Department of Health confirms 1,320 new cases and 30 new deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 1,320 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,772,886 on Thursday, March 17.

There were 30 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 43,992, according to the department.

